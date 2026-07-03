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Deaths in France rose by 30% during heatwave

A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella at Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on July 2.

PARIS - France endured a rise of nearly 30 per cent in the number of deaths recorded during the week of June 22, the peak of a record-breaking heatwave that battered the country, the public health authority said on July 3 .

The number of deaths increased by 62 per cent in the Paris region over the same period, Public Health France said in a new report. A similar spike has been recorded in the western region of Pays de la Loire.

Officials expect the tally to rise further.

The government of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament, possibly on July 6, over its handling of June’s heatwave, when temperatures climbed above 40 deg C in many places.

The extreme heat disrupted daily life, forcing schools to close and trains to be cancelled.

On July 3, Public Health France said there had been “an increase of 29.1 per cent, corresponding to 2,025 additional deaths compared with the previous week” while noting that the figure was probably “an underestimate”.

The increase in deaths is concentrated almost entirely among people aged 45 and over.

The increase is particularly noticeable in deaths at home, which nearly doubled within a single week.

Lecornu has said more people died in their homes during the latest heatwave than in previous episodes.

Some politicians have said France has failed to put in place measures to deal with rising temperatures.

Around 15,000 people died in France during a severe heatwave in 2003, with many elderly people dying in nursing homes.

The June heatwave is considered more intense, but authorities say its consequences have been less severe.

“It will probably not be comparable,” Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on July 3.

Nicolas Revel, director-general of the Paris public hospital system, has said he expected the death toll from the June heatwave to be lower than that of 2003, but “probably” higher than an episode in 2025 that claimed 5,700 lives.

The Greens have claimed the June heatwave might have caused 10,000 deaths in France, prompting a strong rebuttal from Lecornu.

France also experienced an unusually early heatwave in May, with health officials saying there were at least 300 more deaths than expected during that period. AFP