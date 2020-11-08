France coronavirus death toll tops 40,000, say health authorities

PARIS (AFP) - The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus topped the 40,000 mark on Saturday (Nov 7) after 306 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

According to Public Health France (SpF), the overall death toll in France since the start of the pandemic now stands at 40,169.

The daily number of new infections was not immediately available, after it surpassed 60,000 but the day before, marking a sharp acceleration in cases.

SpF said revised figures were scheduled to be published on Monday.

The dramatic rise in infections is putting increased pressure on hospitals, where 4,410 patients were in intensive care, compared with 3,721 at the beginning of the week.

The total number of beds for coronavirus patients has been increased to 6,400 from 5,000.