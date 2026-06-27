France considers measures after Burkina Faso breaks off relations

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PARIS, June 27 - France said on Saturday it was considering taking reciprocal measures after Burkina Faso broke off diplomatic relations.

Burkina Faso said on Friday it had severed links with its former colonial ruler after years of worsening ties over security, sovereignty and alleged foreign interference.

"France regrets this hostile and unfounded decision, which illustrates the worrying drift of the Burkinabe authorities," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

It urged French nationals in Burkina Faso "to exercise heightened vigilance".

The West African country has been battling an Islamist insurgency that has spread from Mali and killed thousands and displaced millions in the region over the past decade.

Burkina Faso Communications Minister Gilbert Ouedraogo said the decision took effect on Friday and accused France of supporting "subversive networks" and "terrorists", charges that France has previously denied. REUTERS