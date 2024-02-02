France confirms death of two French aid workers in Ukraine

PARIS - Two French volunteer aid workers have been killed in a Russian drone attack in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Feb 2, confirming reports from the regional governor and other officials.

“Russian barbarity has targeted civilians in Ukraine. Two French aid workers have paid with their lives for their engagement with Ukrainian people, three are injured,” Mr Sejourne wrote, in a post on social media platform X.

Russia “will have to answer for its crimes”, he added.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Feb 1 via the Telegram messaging app that the Russian attack on the town of Beryslav, on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, had killed two French nationals and wounded three other foreigners.

French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on X called the Feb 1 killings a “cowardly and disgraceful act”, and expressed his support for all volunteers engaged in helping other nations.