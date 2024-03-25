France charters evacuation flights from Haiti

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a damaged car in the Carrefour Feuilles neighborhood, which was deserted due to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 19, 2024. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo
Updated
Mar 25, 2024, 01:44 AM
Published
Mar 25, 2024, 01:43 AM

PARIS - France is organising government-chartered flights from Haiti to help its nationals seeking to leave the Caribbean country, which has been gripped by gang violence, the French foreign ministry said on Sunday.

About 1,500 French nationals are registered with the French embassy in Haiti, which has seen waves of attacks by rival gangs, including raids on police stations and the international airport.

France's foreign ministry said in a statement that the evacuation flights were being organised with the defence ministry to enable "the most vulnerable" nationals to leave the country. It did not provide further details. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top