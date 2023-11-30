France charges two over Nazi swastikas in Paris

PARIS - France charged two people with justifying a crime against humanity over Nazi swastikas that were spray-painted in northwestern Paris, a judicial source said on Nov 29.

The two were part of a group of 13 people who were detained on Nov 25. The suspects, who are in their 20s and early 30s, have been described as a mixture of ultra-right activists and hooligans.

France is on alert after the killing of a teenager this month inflamed political tensions in the country, with the hard-right describing the assault as “anti-white racism.”

Seven of the suspects have been known to the authorities as ultra-right activists, and another three have already been involved in “similar acts” in the past, the public prosecutor’s office said.

They are suspected of having spray-painted Nazi swastikas on the ground in the French capital’s 17th district.

The Nazis killed six million Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Apart from the swasticas, the group is suspected of spray-painting the inscription “KOB”, a reference to the notorious Kop of Boulogne, Paris Saint-Germain’s football ultras.

On Nov 28, the public prosecutor’s office said nine of the 13 people had been brought before an investigating judge.

A judicial source said authorities had filed charges against two people including public justification of a crime or misdemeanour.

The source did not provide further details but authorities earlier launched an investigation into various offences, including justification of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

According to the judicial source, six other people were indicted on charges that they refused to hand over pass codes to their phones.

The source said the eight people were placed under judicial supervision and banned from contacting each other and carrying weapons.