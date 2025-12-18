France caught second escapee in bedsheet prison break, say sources close to case 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The two detainees escaped the French prison on Nov 27.

MARSEILLE – French police on Dec 18 arrested the second inmate who escaped from a prison in late November by sawing through cell bars and using bedsheets to climb down, sources close to the case told AFP.

The 19-year-old, suspected in a drug-linked attempted murder case, was located in the southern port city of Marseille after Interpol issued a red notice for him following his escape from a prison in the eastern city of Dijon, two sources close to the case told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The other escapee was arrested one day after the jailbreak. AFP