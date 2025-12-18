Straitstimes.com header logo

France caught second escapee in bedsheet prison break, say sources close to case 

The two detainees escaped the French prison on Nov 27.

MARSEILLE – French police on Dec 18 arrested the second inmate who escaped from a prison in late November by sawing through cell bars and using bedsheets to climb down, sources close to the case told AFP.

The 19-year-old, suspected in a drug-linked attempted murder case, was located in the southern port city of Marseille after Interpol issued a red notice for him following his escape from a prison in the eastern city of Dijon, two sources close to the case told AFP, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

