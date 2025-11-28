France catches one of two in bed sheet prison break: Minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

France has some of the worst prison overcrowding in Europe, and staff unions have complained the state is neglecting normal jails.

PARIS - France on Nov 28 caught one of two detainees who escaped a prison on Nov 27 using bed sheets after sawing through the bars of their cell, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

The prosecutor’s office in the eastern city of Dijon, where the jailbreak occurred, said the person caught was “most likely” a 32-year-old accused of violence against a partner – one of the escapees – meaning the other, a 19-year-old suspected of attempted murder, was still on the run. AFP