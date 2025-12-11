Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Roland Lescure speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 11 - France still has time to pass a budget before the end of the year and can pass special stopgap legislation to avoid a shutdown ‍in ​spending if time runs out, Finance Minister Roland ‍Lescure said on Thursday.

The 2026 budget bill is currently under discussion in the Senate after ​the lower ​house rejected its tax provisions last month.

The Senate is due to vote on it early next week before a joint committee from both houses hammers ‍out a new version that must then pass the lower house by December ​23.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government ⁠has little room to manoeuvre in France's fractious parliament, where budget battles have already toppled three governments since President Emmanuel Macron lost his majority in a 2024 snap election.

"I remain convinced ​that adopting a budget before the end of the year is possible," Lescure told journalists.

If that ‌does not happen in time, ​special temporary legislation could quickly be voted through parliament, Lescure said.

Such legislation would allow France to avoid a U.S.-style government shutdown and permit the state to keep spending and collecting taxes in line with limits set in the 2025 budget.

The Senate is likely to approve a version of the budget bill with fewer tax ‍hikes while more spending cuts need to be found to offset a ​larger-than-planned funding shortfall in the social security budget that the lower house approved this week.

Lescure said ​the bottom line was that the overall public sector ‌budget deficit next year was likely to be closer to 5% of economic output than the government's original ‌4.7% target. REUTERS