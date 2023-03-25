'France burns': World watches as anger at French president Macron's reforms grows

LONDON - The world has reacted to violent demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms with warnings, questions about the future of France’s political system – and gloating from foes.

Britain

Influential UK business daily the Financial Times said Macron’s actions increase the risk that the French “will follow Americans, Britons and Italians and vote populist: President Marine Le Pen in 2027.

“France can’t go on like this. It’s time to end the Fifth Republic, with its all-powerful presidency... and inaugurate a less autocratic Sixth Republic,” it added.

After the announcement that King Charles III’s state visit to France had been postponed, the British media dusted off its references to the French Revolution of 1789.

The Daily Telegraph website prominently featured a picture of graffiti on a Parisian wall reading, “Charles III, do you know the guillotine?“

Spain

The images of the violence made the front pages of the Spanish newspapers, with the daily El Pais running the headline “Rage takes over the streets of France”.

The left-wing government in Madrid, which has passed its own pension reform, said France had seemingly overstretched in imposing its plans, while the leader of the main opposition party, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, seemed to offer support for Macron’s reform.

Italy

All of the major Italian newspapers carried extensive coverage of the protests in Paris and the provinces.

“France burns”, read the headline of Roman daily Il Messaggero, alongside a photo of the entrance to Bordeaux’s city hall in flames.

“France in the street: day of anger”, wrote the Corriere della Sera, warning that “difficult days are coming”.

La Stampa said that Macron’s television interview had only served to “explode social anger”.

Among the rare political reactions, former prime minister Matteo Renzi tweeted a message of support for Macron, writing: “There is a leader in Europe who does not look at polls but to the choices for the future, for his country and for the new generations.

“I am proud of our friendship, bravo Mr President!”