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France, Britain to host Hormuz talks on April 17: French presidency

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A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, on April 12, 2026.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February sparked a region-wide war and brought traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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PARIS – France and Britain will co-host a video conference on April 17 of countries ready to contribute to a “purely defensive mission” to secure the Strait of Hormuz, the French president’s office said.

President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chair the meeting to discuss a plan to “restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz when security conditions allow”, it said on April 14.

A spokesman for the British prime minister’s office said: “The summit will advance work towards a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping once the conflict ends.”

US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February sparked a region-wide war and brought traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a near standstill, blocking a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran and the United States last week agreed to a two-week cessation of hostilities, but ceasefire talks between the warring sides in Pakistan over the weekend ended in failure.

US President Donald Trump responded by ordering his navy to carry out a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz starting on April 13. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.