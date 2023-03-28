France braces itself for new strike turmoil as Macron defiant

PARIS - France on Tuesday braced for another day of strikes and protests with President Emmanuel Macron remaining defiant over the controversial pensions reform that has sparked turmoil in the country.

The day of action called by unions is the tenth such mobilisation since protests started in mid-January against the law, which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The last such day of strikes and protests last Thursday saw the most violent clashes yet between protesters and security forces as tensions erupted into pitched battles on the streets of Paris.

Nearly two weeks after Mr Macron rammed the new pensions law through Parliament using a special provision sidestepping any vote, unions have vowed no let-up in mass protests to get the government to back down.

A state visit to France by Britain’s King Charles, which had been due to begin on Sunday, was postponed because of the unrest.

‘Target our institutions’

Instead of hosting King Charles for a day of pomp and ceremony, Macron Monday instead met Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, other cabinet ministers and senior lawmakers for crisis talks at the Elysee Palace, the presidency said.

“We need to continue to hold out the hand to the unions,” a participant in the meeting quoted Macron as saying.

But he said the violent protests “had nothing to do with pensions” and all they had in common “was to target our institutions and security forces”.

Mr Macron accused the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party of “carrying out a real project to de-legitimise reasonable order, our institutions and their tools”, according to the participant.

In a conciliatory gesture, Ms Borne has scheduled talks over three weeks, including with members of parliament, political parties, local authorities and unions.

If unions accept her offer for talks, Ms Borne is expected to put new measures on the table designed to ease the impact of the pensions law targeting physically demanding jobs, conditions for older workers and retraining.