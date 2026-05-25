France braces for more heat after local May records

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Paris on May 23 notched up its first temperature above 30 deg C of the year, hitting 31.9 deg C.

RENNES, France - France faced unusually hot weather on May 25 , the national weather service said, after enduring record high temperatures for the month of May at the weekend.

In the north-western city of Rennes, 74-year-old Daniele Dupont tried to stick to the shade as she walked her dog in 27 deg C on the morning of May 25 .

“I’m going to close the shutters. I won’t be going out this afternoon,” she said in the capital of the Brittany region, across the Channel from the United Kingdom.

Parts of Brittany were under a so-called yellow heatwave alert, urging caution, for a second day on May 25 .

A Meteo France spokeswoman told AFP that the warning first issued for May 24 was “the first yellow heatwave alert to be issued in May since the system was created in 2004“.

O n May 24, “record high maximum temperatures for the month of May” were felt in at least 10 locations, including the north-western seaside towns of Lorient and Noirmoutier, Meteo France said.

Paris on May 23 notched up its first temperature above 30 deg C of the year, hitting 31.9 deg C.

A man died during a 10-km running race in Paris on May 24 , civil defence services said. Local newspaper Le Parisien reported he was 53 years old and suffered a heart attack.

Ten more runners had to be taken to hospital in critical condition after a race in the capital’s suburb of Maisons-Alfort, the authorities said.

In Rennes, Mr Bernard Siffert, 66, was not taking any chances.

“I went for a run yesterday and did 15km at 7am instead of 10am like I usually do,” he said.

Scientists say that recurring heatwaves are a clear marker of global warming and that these heatwaves are set to become more frequent, longer and more intense. AFP