France braces itself for fourth major heatwave as crews tackle Bordeaux blaze

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France is going through an unprecedented wildfire season.

BORDEAUX – France was bracing for its fourth major heatwave of the year on July 28 , as soaring temperatures and tinder-dry conditions across the south-west piled pressure on crews battling a giant wildfire in the Bordeaux region.

Temperatures in Bordeaux are forecast to reach 33 deg C during the day, around 7 deg C above the average high between 1961 and 1990, according to the Reuters Climate Monitor.

“The situation we are dealing with today is the most severe we have ever recorded, the toughest since the Second World War,” President Emmanuel Macron, who flew to the area, said in the evening of July 27 .

Fire crews had contained the blaze overnight, but the situation remained difficult, said Nathalie Delattre, Senator for Gironde, which covers the city of Bordeaux Nathalie Delattre.

“Everything will depend on how the firefighters on the ground get on,” she told BFM TV on July 28 .

France is going through an unprecedented wildfire season. The area burnt has already surpassed the previous record year of 2022.

The Landes area, south-west of Bordeaux, is covered by pine forests, which become highly flammable when dry. The fire has burned down 42,000ha so far.

Authorities have evacuated about 220,000 people, including holidaymakers and residents.

In the area of Biscarrosse, a town about 40km to the south, which was hit by another wildfire last week, the situation has improved and some 15,000 evacuated people were gradually allowed back home in the town and a campsite nearby, the local administration said on X.

“However, (the favourable) development does not mean the risk has been eliminated. Flare-ups remain possible, particularly due to weather conditions (wind, drought, etc.),” it said.

Temperatures were set to increase in the region from the afternoon and peak at 37 deg C on July 29, weather office Meteo France said. REUTERS