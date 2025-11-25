France bids farewell to beloved pandas bound for China

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Male panda Yuan Zi at France's Beauval Zoo in quarantine before being shipped back to China.

– Two pandas at a zoo in central France are to return to China on Nov 25 after the female was diagnosed with kidney failure, drawing hundreds of visitors for a final goodbye.

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi arrived at the Beauval Zoo in 2012 as part of China’s “panda diplomacy” programme, which sees the black-and-white bears dispatched across the globe as soft-power ambassadors.

The two pandas, both 17, were meant to stay in France until January 2027, but will return to China on Nov 25 to live out their retirement at the Chengdu panda sanctuary, leaving behind some devoted fans.

More than 200 well-wishers braved a cold and rainy Sunday to say “bon voyage”, including one couple dressed head-to-toe in panda-themed gear, who said they have visited the bears “more than a thousand times” since their arrival in 2012.

Mr Patrice Colombel, an electronics technician, and his wife Veronique, an administrative assistant at a secondary school, told AFP that they would not have missed the chance to see them off.

“They are the first pandas we have ever known. We wanted to be there to say goodbye to them,” the couple visiting from the south-west city of Bordeaux told AFP.

Huan Huan and Yuan Zi will be escorted to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport under heavy police protection for their 12.30pm flight on Nov 25.

Engraved in our hearts

The pair produced three cubs while in France – the first pandas to do so in the country – and became star attractions at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, which welcomed about two million visitors in 2023.

The decision to send them back to China came after Huan Huan was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease – a common condition in bears around her age, according to zoo director Rodolphe Delord.

The move came with “a twinge of sadness”, he said.

But the twins born in 2021 are expected to remain at Beauval for now, said Mr Delord, adding that he hopes to extend the zoo’s partnership with China beyond 2027.

The eldest of the offspring, Yuan Meng, left France for his ancestral China in 2023.

For panda keeper Delphine Pouvreau, their departure will be “very hard” for the caretakers, who have forged a strong bond with the bears.

“We experienced the first birth of a baby panda in France here,” she said. “This memory will remain engraved in our hearts”.

The giant panda was downgraded in 2024 from “endangered” to “vulnerable” on the global list of at-risk species.

Only about 20 zoos outside China have pandas, which have become a symbol of Beijing’s diplomatic friendships.

China has been using so-called “panda diplomacy” for decades. In 1972, China gifted a pair of pandas to Washington, following then US President Richard Nixon’s historic visit. AFP