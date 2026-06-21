France bans alcohol consumption at music festivals under red heatwave alert

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A pharmacy sign displays a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius as temperatures rise in Paris during a second heatwave affecting a large part of France, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Alice Sacco

PARIS, June 20 - France said on Saturday that alcohol consumption during the annual Fete de la Musique festivals would be banned on June 21 in the departments or administrative districts that will be placed under the red heatwave alert from noon on Sunday.

• "Prefects will issue decrees banning alcohol consumption in public spaces in the departments under red alert," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement following a crisis meeting called by PM Sebastien Lecornu.

• "For all events organised by the state and its agencies, instructions have been given not to offer alcohol," it added.

• "Very high temperatures are settling in for the long term across the country," weather agency Meteo France said in its latest update on Saturday as it announced the red heatwave warning for 35 departments for Sunday, including Paris. REUTERS