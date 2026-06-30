France banned Iran opposition rally after monarchist threats, security note shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS, June 30 - French authorities banned a major rally by the Paris-based NCRI Iranian opposition after security services warned of a heightened threat from rival monarchist activists, according to an intelligence assessment seen by Reuters.

Paris police cancelled the June 20 protest hours before it was due to begin, citing a particularly tense national and international context and risk of violence.

Past NCRI rallies, organised by the political arm of the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI/MEK), which bring in people from across the Europe and the world, have generally passed without incident.

However, the intelligence assessment pointed to a growing "war of influence" between the PMOI and Iranian monarchists backing Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled shah, with each camp seeking to embody the sole legitimate Iranian opposition.

French authorities' concerns were reinforced by warnings about monarchist-linked threats. The note cited an activist, described as a prominent monarchist figure known for threatening rhetoric against French officials, who urged supporters to "block the route of the PMOI march."

It also referenced to social media videos showing him handling a semi-automatic handgun and a 3D-printed weapon being fired. The assessment added that individuals using symbols associated with the Shah-era SAVAK security service threatened to plant a bomb if the demonstration went ahead.

The Paris police, Interior Minister's office and France's domestic intellgence agency, the DGSI, did not respond to a request for comment on the authenticity of the document.

While the PMOI's support inside Iran is difficult to gauge, it remains, alongside monarchist groups backing Pahlavi, one of the few opposition organisations capable of mobilising supporters internationally.

The assessment suggested the march could extend beyond the PMOI's traditional base, with Kurdish, Arab and Baluch groups, as well as members of various tribes and communist and socialist organisations expected to participate.

The document also warned that threats could also have originated from the Iranian ruling authorities, "acting through opportunistic proxies."

Tehran, which has outlawed the NCRI in Iran, has long called for a crackdown on its activities in Paris, Washington and the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Iranian state media regularly denounce the organisation. REUTERS