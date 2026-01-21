France asks for a NATO exercise in Greenland, is ready to participate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated.

PARIS – France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Jan 21 .

News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 21 , where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.

Speaking in Davos on Jan 20 , Mr Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Mr Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.

NATO leaders have warned that Mr Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance. Mr Trump has linked Greenland to his anger at not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS