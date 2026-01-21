Straitstimes.com header logo

France asks for a NATO exercise in Greenland, is ready to participate

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS – France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Jan 21.

News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 21, where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate

his push for acquiring Greenland

despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.

Speaking in Davos on Jan 20, Mr Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Mr Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.

NATO leaders have warned that Mr Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance. Mr Trump has linked Greenland to his anger at not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. REUTERS

