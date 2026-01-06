France asks airlines to cancel 15% of flights at Paris main airports after snowfalls

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People walk under umbrellas in the snow near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large part of the country, France, on Jan 5.

PARIS - France's civil aviation authority on Jan 5 asked airlines to cancel 15 per cent of flights until later in the evening at Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports following heavy snowfalls in the French capital Paris.

The airlines are free to choose which flights they cancel so long as they reduce takeoffs and landings, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Airlines were asked to reduce flights until 8pm local time at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, and until 11.30pm local time (3am to 6.30am on Jan 6, Singapore time) at Paris-Orly.

The French transport ministry urged travellers to check if their flight was taking off before leaving home, and to go to the airport by public transportation rather than by car.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled almost 500 flights on Jan 5 morning and was closed to incoming traffic until noon GMT (8pm Singapore time) also because of snowfalls, news agency ANP reported. REUTERS