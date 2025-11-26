France arrests four people, including two Russians, suspected of espionage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - French police have arrested four people, two of whom have Russian nationality, on suspicion of spying for a foreign power, the Paris prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office identified one of the individuals as Anna N, a dual French-Russian national who has been under the surveillance of France's DGSI domestic intelligence agency since January on the belief she was gathering intelligence.

"In particular, she was suspected of having approached executives of various French companies in order to obtain information relating to French economic interests," the prosecutor said in an emailed statement.

The prosecutor's office did not identify the country the four people are suspected of spying for.

The others were identified as Vincent P and Bernard F, who were born in France and Vyacheslav P, a Russian national.

According to the prosecutor's office, Anna N founded SOS Donbass, a France-based association which says on its website that it campaigns for closer ties between Europe and Russia, and the end of arms deliveries to Ukraine. It often displays campaign posters in public places.

Anna faces up to 45 years in jail and 600,000 euros ($694,500.00) in fines for charges ranging from complicity to damage historic heritage sites, organised crime, spying and intelligence for a foreign power.

The others also face jail terms and fines on similar charges.

Reuters could not immediately reach SOS Donbass for comment. REUTERS