France arrests dozens in unrest after police shooting

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged calm after 150 people were arrested and public buildings were attacked in angry protests over the police killing of a teenager that has incensed France.

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups.

Cars and bins were torched in parts of Paris and nationwide overnight, and protesters launched fireworks at riot police, who fired flashball projectiles to try to disperse the angry crowds. A tramway was also set alight in a Paris suburb.

“We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel,” said two young men calling themselves “avengers” as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade in the capital.

Branding the overnight clashes “unjustifiable”, Mr Macron told a crisis meeting of ministers that the coming hours and an afternoon march in memory of Nahel in Nanterre should be marked by “contemplation and respect”.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic,” he said.

The violence is a deeply troubling development for Mr Macron, who had been looking to move past a half-year of sometimes violent protests that erupted over his controversial pension reform.

The teenager was killed as he pulled away from police who tried to pull him over for traffic infractions.

A video circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP showed two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying: “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.