Fragments from downed missile injure 12 in central Ukraine, governor says

More than 30 homes suffered damage from falling missile debris. PHOTO: X/@UNITED24MEDIA
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 05:49 AM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 04:51 AM

KYIV - Fragments from a downed Russia missile fell on a settlement outside the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on April 14, injuring 12 people, the regional governor said.

Mr Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said the debris fell on a settlement known as Liubymivska Community. A child was among those injured, and more than 30 private homes suffered damage.

Mr Lysak said Russian forces used artillery in 11 attacks on the town of Nikopol, a frequent target opposite the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He said four people had been injured.

In Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the focal point of Russia’s slow advance through eastern Ukraine, Governor Vadym Filashkin said an aerial bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in the town of Ocheretyne, killing one and injuring two.

Three people were killed in the Donetsk region on April 13.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts. REUTERS

