Fragmentation looms as record number of hopefuls seek seats in Cyprus vote

Election campaign billboard of a candidate for Cyprus parliamentary election, to be held on May 24, is placed on a street in Nicosia, Cyprus May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA, May 6 - A record number of candidates submitted bids for Cyprus's May 24 parliamentary election on Wednesday in a race which could shape one of the most fragmented legislatures in the island's history and weaken the influence of three parties supporting incumbent president Nikos Christodoulides.

Some 753 people representing more than 15 parties or themselves put their names forward for 56 seats in the House of Representatives. Cyprus has a presidential system of government, with the vote outcome likely to be a sign of trends for the presidency in 2028. The previous parliament had seven political parties represented.

Polls show three parties supporting Christodoulides - the centrist DIKO, DIPA and EDEK - losing ground, with the far-right ELAM party making gains. Newcomers ALMA, headed by former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, look set to win at least 8-10% of the vote.

Michaelides was instrumental in revealing shortcomings in a passports-for-cash scheme which gave wealthy foreigners EU passports in return for investments. Frequently criticised by the EU, it was dismantled by authorities after a string of exposures in 2020.

Opinion polls are showing corruption high on voters' agenda, said analyst Fiona Mullen. "I think this will be quite a big protest vote against what voters see as a system that just rewards insiders," she told Reuters. The far right, ELAM, is set to become the third-largest party in parliament, mirroring trends across Europe.

"It's a by-product of the financial crisis with people trying to find people to blame," she said. REUTERS