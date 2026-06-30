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Four trapped after residential building collapses in Athens, fire brigade says

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Emergency personnel work at the site of a building collapse in the Petralona neighbourhood of Athens, Greece, on June 30.

Emergency personnel work at the site of a building collapse in the Petralona neighbourhood of Athens, Greece, on June 30.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ATHENS - Four people were trapped after a four-story apartment block collapsed on June 30 in the Petralona area of Athens, the fire brigade said.

Firefighters and police were deployed to the area to help with the rescue operation which is ongoing, the service said in a statement. Footage on local media showed rescue workers walking amid the rubble.

It was not clear what caused the collapse of the building which hosted seven apartments. Construction work was underway in an adjacent building, local media reported. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.