Four other suspects arrested in Louvre heist probe, Paris prosecutor’s office says

PARIS – French police arrested four other people on Nov 25 as part of the investigation on the spectacular Louvre jewel heist in October, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspects are two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, the statement said.

Four people were already arrested and placed under formal investigation on Oct 29 and Nov 1, it added.

The daylight robbery , in which four thieves made off with jewels worth US$102 million (S$132 million), raised doubts over the credibility of the world’s most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.