Four other suspects arrested in Louvre heist probe, Paris prosecutor’s office says

The heist raised doubts over the credibility of the world’s most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS – French police arrested four other people on Nov 25 as part of the investigation on the spectacular Louvre jewel heist in October, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The suspects are two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40, the statement said.

, in which four thieves made off with jewels worth US$102 million (S$132 million), raised doubts over the credibility of the world’s most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.

So far, no trace has been found of

the stolen jewels

. REUTERS

