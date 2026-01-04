Straitstimes.com header logo

Crans-Montana fire: Swiss police identify 24 people killed in New Year’s Eve bar blaze

A total of eight bodies have been identified following the fatal blaze which killed 40.

Work on identifying the dead and injured are continuing, while two people who ran the bar are under criminal investigation for suspicion of homicide by negligence.

ZURICH The bodies of 24 people who died in a

fire that killed 40 people at a bar

in Switzerland on New Year’s Eve have been identified.

Those now identified include 10 Swiss people, two Italians, one person with Italian-Emirati citizenship, one Romanian, one person from France and one from Turkey, Valais police said. No names were given.

The police identified four other bodies earlier on Jan 4.

Two Swiss women, aged 24 and 22, along with two Swiss men, aged 21 and 18, were identified then, and their bodies have been returned to their families, Valais police said. No further information was given.

The news takes the number of identified bodies following the blaze in the ski resort of Crans-Montana to 24, in addition to

four other bodies that were identified on

Jan 3

.

Officials are still trying to identify many of those killed in the fire at the Le Constellation bar, which has become one of Switzerland’s worst tragedies.

Some 119 people suffered injuries, including severe burns, with many transferred to burn units in hospitals around Europe. Work on identifying the dead and the injured are continuing, the police said.

Two people who ran the bar are

under criminal investigation

on suspicion of offences including homicide by negligence, prosecutors said on Jan 3. REUTERS

