Four men convicted of cyber bullying French DJ Olympics performer

PARIS – A French court on Nov 21 convicted four men of cyber bullying French DJ and LGBTQ activist Barbara Butch who faced harassment and threats after her performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The men were convicted of online harassment and threats of violence, with their prison sentences ranging from four months suspended to 10 months’ jail time.

The Paris criminal court acquitted a fifth man in the case.

Body-positive feminist Barbara Butch – her stage name – was inundated by hateful messages after the Olympics opening ceremony in July 2024.

She was at the centre of a scene including dancers and drag queens during the show that was reminiscent of depictions of the Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus is said to have shared with his apostles.

Organisers said they intended to portray a pagan feast and meant no offence, but religious and far-right circles, including Catholic groups, French bishops and US President Donald Trump – a candidate at the time – slammed the scene as being a disrespectful parody.

During a hearing in September, she said she had “just wanted to bury herself and disappear at that moment”. She said she developed agoraphobia and psoriasis after the harassment and needed antidepressants.

Her lawyer, Ms Audrey Msellati, said the threats had severely impacted her client’s health, causing insomnia, months of nightmares, weight gain and fear of leaving her home.

The defendants present at the hearing, including a student, a father and carer, admitted to sending messages but denied they were threatening or constituted harassment. Several said they were offended by what they saw as a “parody of religion”.

Only one defendant, who was not present, was sentenced to a prison term that must be served behind bars due to “extremely serious acts”, the presiding judge said in the decision.

Other artistes involved in the Olympics opening ceremony were also cyber bullied, including chief choreographer Thomas Jolly.

Seven people were found guilty in May for bullying him online, receiving fines and suspended sentences. AFP