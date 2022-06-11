Four injured in knife attack at German university

A young man from Hamm attacked several students with a knife inside a seminar building.
 PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
8 min ago

BERLIN (AFP) - Four people were injured in a knife attack on a university campus in Germany on Friday (June 10), police said, adding that the perpetrator has been detained.

Police are conducting a "major operation" in the area of the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences where "several people were injured with a knife", they wrote on Twitter, asking people to avoid the area.

A police spokesman told AFP four people had been injured but could not say how badly.

According to the WDR broadcaster, the perpetrator was a young man from Hamm who attacked several students with a knife inside a seminar building.

Three women and one man were injured, WDR said, before other students managed to restrain the attacker.

A bloodstain was visible on the ground outside one campus building, the Westfaelische Anzeiger reported.

In a separate incident on Friday, a woman and a seven-year-old girl were seriously injured in a knife attack at an elementary school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart.

Germany was also shocked earlier this year by a rare shooting on a university campus.

An 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

More On This Topic
Man drives into Berlin crowd, killing teacher, injuring 14 students
In Pictures: Car drives into crowd in Berlin, killing a teacher and injuring students

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top