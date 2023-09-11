Four hit by train, killed, in Spain: Emergency services

MADRID - Four people were killed and three injured Sunday after a commuter train hit them as they crossed a railway line in Catalonia, northeastern Spain, emergency services said.

The accident happened when a group of seven people attempted to cross the railway line in Montmelo about 20 kilometres north of Barcelona, Catalonia’s emergency services wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spanish media said a music festival was held nearby on Sunday night, the eve of a holiday in Catalonia.

“We searched for other possible victims near the train. We did not find any others. We also helped evacuate the area and take the injured to ambulances,” the regional firefighting force wrote on X.

Transport minister Raquel Sanchez offered her condolences to the families of the victims and expressed her support on social media for the emergency services workers dealing “with this very difficult situation.”

The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, said he was “completely distraught” by the tragedy.

“Emergency services are continuing to work and offering support to the victims and their families. police are investigating the causes of the accident,” he added. AFP