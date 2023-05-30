Four dead in boat accident on Italy's Lake Maggiore

ROME - Four people died when a boat carrying tourists overturned on Lake Maggiore in strong winds, including an Israeli and two holidaying Italians who worked in intelligence, officials said.

The boat tipped over on Sunday evening off Lisanza, at the southern end of the lake in northern Italy, after the weather suddenly turned stormy.

“The bodies of four people have been recovered,” fire brigade spokesman Luca Cari told AFP on Monday.

The victims included a middle-aged Israeli man, according to a statement by Israel’s foreign ministry.

Two others were Italian, a 62-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman who both worked in the intelligence services, a statement from Italy’s security services said.

“The two employees, belonging to the intelligence department, were taking part in a convivial meeting organised to celebrate the birthday of one of the group,” it said.

Media reports said the fourth person to die was a Russian woman, the 50-year-old partner of the boat’s captain.

The president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, said Sunday a “whirlwind” had caused the 16-metre long boat to overturn.

Firefighters on Sunday said 19 people had survived the accident, with media reports suggesting some had been picked up by passing boats while others swam to shore.

The boat had been carrying both Italian and foreign tourists, and it sank quickly, taking one of the victims with it, according to reports.

A firefighters’ video showed a search and rescue helicopter flying over choppy waters, where chairs and other debris could be seen floating.

Lake Maggiore, which lies on the south side of the Alps, is the second largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination. AFP