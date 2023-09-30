Forum in Kyiv aims to increase weapons production in Ukraine

KYIV - Ukraine’s government on Friday opened a forum for international weapons manufacturers, encouraging them to see a business opportunity in reviving Ukraine’s domestic arms industry in ways that would diminish the country’s reliance on military aid.

Ukraine will still need Western weapons to defend and attack along the vast front line in the current phase of the war, and perhaps for years to come, as its military swops its arsenal of Soviet-legacy armoured vehicles, howitzers and airplanes for US and European weapons.

Some of the challenges of ramping up domestic production were evident in the conference itself: Intended to promote investment opportunities to a broad audience of weapons makers, it was also held at a venue whose location could not be disclosed, for security reasons.

Still, Ukraine has been retooling its once-extensive military industry to build precision weaponry and armaments such as a domestically built anti-ship missile; a laser-guided anti-tank missile that has taken out dozens of tanks; and sea drones that are helping it challenge Russia’s naval dominance of the Black Sea.

Reviving Ukraine’s military industry would help the economy. Ukrainian officials hope that weaponry that proves its value in this war will find markets in militaries around the world – and are encouraging companies in the military industry to localise some production.

Western countries have vowed to maintain robust support for Ukraine but are having trouble meeting their arms commitments – notably, for artillery ammunition – as stocks deplete faster than they can be replenished. Bolstering Ukraine’s domestic defence industry is also seen as crucial as political support for weapons donations threatens to wane in some capitals.

On a visit to Washington last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had sealed a “long-term agreement” with the United States for joint weapons production. The White House issued a more circumspect statement, saying the US would “explore options for joint ventures and co-production.”

Two European defence contractors have said they plan to produce in Ukraine. Rheinmetall, a German weapons giant, said in May it would work with Ukraine’s state arms company, Ukroboronprom, to build tanks and armoured vehicles. British-based BAE said in August it signed an agreement to explore making 105mm light guns in Ukraine.

The list of companies participating in Friday’s forum was not released, but representatives from arms manufacturers in Europe and the US, including Raytheon, attended the conference. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this week that 165 military contractors from 26 nations were expected.

The Biden administration has been steadfast in support and has asked Congress to authorise an additional US$24 billion in Ukraine spending, but a small and influential group in Congress has questioned or opposed continued aid. NYTIMES