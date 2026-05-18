Former Zelensky aide posts $3.8 million bail before graft trial

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Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's former right-hand man, was widely seen as Ukraine's second most powerful person before his resignation in November.

KYIV – A former senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released from custody on May 18 after posting bail worth US$3 million ( S$3.83 million ) as part of a graft probe that has roiled Ukrainian society.

Andriy Yermak served as Mr Zelensky’s right-hand man from the beginning of Russia’s invasion until his resignation in November, when he was linked to a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal.

A court spokesperson told AFP that the 56-year-old had paid bail set in court last week at 140 million hryvnia ( S$4.05 million ) and would be released pending trial.

Ukraine has seen several high-profile corruption probes lead to the departure of senior members of government, including a former defence minister.

But the appearance in court of Yermak – long a close confidant of Mr Zelensky – has raised questions about the scope and scale of graft within the highest echelons of governance.

Yermak on social media thanked those who contributed the payment and vowed to prove his innocence in court.

“I respect the law and will continue to defend my position and my reputation exclusively through legal means. I have not fled anywhere, nor do I intend to,” he wrote on Telegram.

Yermak last week said in court that he did not have enough money to be released but said he would seek help from “acquaintances and friends”.

Prosecutors have accused Yermak of large-scale money laundering through the construction of an elite housing estate outside Kyiv.

The court had earlier said Yermak would be subject to restrictions on his release – he must seek permission to leave Kyiv, hand over any passports and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Before his resignation, Yermak was widely seen as the second most powerful person in Ukraine, and accompanied Zelensky on visits to the US and European capitals.

Ukraine has been hit with several high-profile corruption scandals throughout the war, and the government has been tasked with cracking down on graft and rolling out reforms to join international organisations like the European Union. AFP