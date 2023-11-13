Former UK PM Cameron to return as foreign secretary: Telegraph

LONDON - Former British prime minister David Cameron is set to become foreign secretary, the Telegraph newspaper reported, returning to the political front line after he quit in 2016 when he failed to keep Britain in the European Union. REUTERS
