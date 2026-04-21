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Sacked UK official: I was constantly chased to clear Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador

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Olly Robbins, senior civil servant and Europe adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May, arrives at the Cabinet Office, in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Former British Foreign Ministry chief Olly Robbins said there was a "very strong" expectation that Mr Peter Mandelson needed to be in the post as soon as possible.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON – The former top official in Britain’s Foreign Ministry who was sacked over Mr Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador said on April 21 that he had come under a lot of pressure from the Prime Minister’s private office to resolve his security clearance quickly.

Mr Olly Robbins told a parliamentary select committee there was a “very strong” expectation that Mr Mandelson needed to be in the post as soon as possible.

“The focus was on getting Mandelson out to Washington quickly,” he said.

“I think throughout January, honestly, my office, the foreign secretary’s office, were under constant pressure,” Mr Robbins said. “There was an atmosphere of constant chasing.” REUTERS

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