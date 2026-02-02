Straitstimes.com header logo

Former UK minister Mandelson quits Labour after new Epstein revelations, media say

Mr Peter Mandelson said he believed allegations about financial payments to him by Epstein were false.

LONDON Former British government minister Peter Mandelson has resigned as a member of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party after new reports of his ties with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, media reported on Feb 1.

Mr Mandelson, who was

fired by Mr Starmer as Britain’s ambassador

to the United States in 2025 after previous revelations about his connections to Epstein, said he did not wish to cause “further embarrassment” to Labour, the reports said.

“I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this,” Mr Mandelson said in a letter to the Labour Party reported by the BBC and other news organisations, which Reuters was not immediately able to obtain.

Mr Mandelson said he believed allegations about financial payments to him by Epstein, which appeared in British media based on files released by the US Justice Department, were false and he would investigate them.

“While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” the letter said.

Mr Mandelson was key to the Labour Party’s electoral success when Mr Tony Blair was prime minister starting in the 1990s.

He came under scrutiny in 2025 after US lawmakers released documents including a letter in which he called Epstein “my best pal”, leading to his dismissal as Britain’s envoy in Washington.

Mr Mandelson also had a turbulent earlier career in domestic politics. In 1998, he quit as trade minister over a loan he received from a fellow minister to buy a house amid questions over conflict of interest.

A second stint in the Cabinet also ended in a resignation in 2001 when he was forced out over his alleged involvement in a passport scandal involving an Indian billionaire. He was later cleared of acting improperly.

Mr Mandelson, a former European Union trade commissioner, is on leave of absence as a member of the upper house of Britain’s national parliament.

Separately, Mr Starmer said on Jan 31 that Britain’s former prince Andrew should

testify before a US congressional committee

, following new revelations about his links to Epstein. REUTERS

