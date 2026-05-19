Former Spanish PM Zapatero investigated in influence peddling case

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Former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (third from left) is a key ally of Spain’s Premier Pedro Sanchez (centre), and investigations into him piles more pressure on Mr Sanchez.

- Former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero is being investigated for alleged influence peddling and related crimes, the country’s High Court said on May 19.

Mr Zapatero’s office in Madrid was being searched alongside three other premises, the court said in a statement, adding that the former premier had been summoned to testify on June 2.

Mr Zapatero is a key ally of Spain’s current Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the case piles more pressure on Mr Sanchez, who is already dogged by a corruption investigation into alleged kickbacks involving key members of his inner circle, as well as probes involving his wife and his brother.

Police officers pack cases into their car outside the office of former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, in Madrid on May 19. He is being investigated for alleged influence peddling and related crimes, and has been summoned to testify on June 2. PHOTO: REUTERS

The investigation is part of the so-called Plus Ultra case, linked to a state rescue worth €53 million (S$78.9 million) in 2021 of the domestic airline Plus Ultra through state holding company SEPI during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bailout became politically controversial because critics said Plus Ultra was not clearly strategic, had weak finances and had links to Venezuelan shareholders. The High Court is examining whether the aid was properly approved.

The conservative opposition People’s Party has repeatedly criticised Mr Zapatero’s business ties in Venezuela in the years after he left the government. Mr Zapatero has denied any wrongdoing before a Lower House committee.

Mr Zapatero led Spain between 2004 and 2011, winning two absolute parliamentary majorities. REUTERS