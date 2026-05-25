Former SNP chief pleads guilty to embezzling $540,000

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LONDON, May 25 - Former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell on Monday pleaded guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 ($540,000), admitting diverting funds from the party which were used to buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.

Murrell is the former husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who suddenly resigned in 2023, shortly before she was arrested as part of the probe into the party's finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in March last year.

The police probe and the arrest of the SNP's longest-serving leader were deeply embarrassing for the pro-independence party which has dominated Scottish politics for most of the last two decades.

Police had been investigating what had happened to money raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017 which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but had allegedly been used for other purposes.

In written terms of his guilty plea, Murrell admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP between August 12, 2010, and January 13, 2023, about £60,000 less than he was originally charged with.

"Peter Murrell has shown utter contempt for the high public trust placed in him as the Chief Executive of a political party and his position in the wider political establishment in Scotland for many years," said Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston.

"He abused his privileged position with access to Scottish National Party funds to divert cash into his own accounts and bankroll the lavish lifestyle he craved but could not afford."

The details of the indictment showed he had used the funds to buy several vehicles, as well as items from luxury brands such as Estee Lauder and Harrods.

Murrell was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 23. REUTERS