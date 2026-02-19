Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – The former British prince and Duke of York, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on Feb 19 for suspected misconduct in public office and his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC reported.

Andrew, who is the younger brother of King Charles, was taken into custody after six unmarked police cars and about eight plain-clothes officers arrived at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, media reports said.

Thames Valley Police earlier in February said officers were looking into allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor passed confidential government documents to sex offender Epstein, according to files recently released by the US government.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with Epstein, but has not responded to specific requests for comment after the latest files were published by the US government.

Thames Valley Police did not have an immediate comment on the report. REUTERS