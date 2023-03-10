Former Nato general Pavel sworn in as Czech president, stresses Ukraine support

PRAGUE - Former Nato general Petr Pavel was on Thursday sworn in as president of the Czech Republic and stressed the importance of unity in supporting war-torn Ukraine.

“Central Europe’s single voice will be important if we are to help Ukraine prevail,” he said, during the ceremony at Prague Castle, vowing to lift his country’s reputation abroad “to a new level”.

Mr Pavel said Ukraine can serve as a model as it “has shown us and our partners that unbreakable resolve is more than the advantage and strength of an aggressor”.

The 61-year-old was elected in January, having defeated former prime minister Andrej Babis, a billionaire populist, in the run-off.

Mr Pavel will replace divisive, outspoken veteran politician Milos Zeman, whose last five-year term expired on Wednesday.

While the role is largely ceremonial, the Czech president names the government, picks the central bank governor and constitutional judges, and serves as commander of the armed forces.

In addition to vowing continued support to Ukraine, Mr Pavel has also pledged to foster close ties with the European Union and Nato and boost relations with the United States.

A graduate of a military university and an elite paratrooper, Mr Pavel was decorated as a hero in the Serbo-Croatian war when he helped free French troops from a war zone.

He rose to chief of the Czech general staff and also led Nato’s military committee in 2015-2018.