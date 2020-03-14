Former Nato chief Javier Solana has coronavirus, says source

Javier Solana attends the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany Feb 15, 2020.
MADRID (REUTERS) - Former Nato secretary-general Javier Solana was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, a source told Reuters, adding that his health was evolving positively and that he had been put under observation as a precaution.

Newspaper ABC was first to report on Friday that Solana had been hospitalised for coronavirus in Madrid on Wednesday.

Solana, 77, served as Nat secretary general from 1995-1999, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 1999-2009 and was Spain's foreign minister under Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez form 1992-1995.

He attended an event with current Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Monday.

 

