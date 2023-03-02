Former Italy PM Conte investigated over response to Covid-19 pandemic

MILAN - Italian prosecutors have placed former prime minister Giuseppe Conte under investigation for allegedly mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The total of 19 suspects also includes former Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Lombardy region governor Attilio Fontana and executives and officials from Italian national and regional public health bodies, the sources added.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Bergamo issued a statement late on Wednesday saying they had wrapped up their investigation against 17 suspects, without naming them.

They cited 17 people in the statement because the documents relating to the former prime minister and former health minister were transferred to a separate court dealing with government figures under Italian law, the sources added.

The crimes alleged in the closing act of investigation by Bergamo prosecutors are multiple manslaughter, culpability in an epidemic and refusal to carry out official acts.

Bergamo was the epicentre of the deadly outbreak of Covid-19 that began in February 2020.

Two issues

The investigation by the public prosecutor’s office in Bergamo essentially dealt with two issues.

The first concerned the reasons why badly affected small towns around Bergamo were not locked down earlier in the outbreak, when infections were rising fast.

The second aspect concerned the fact that Italy’s pandemic plan had not been updated since 2006.

Mr Conte, who was prime minister from 2018 to 2021 and now leads the opposition 5-Star Movement, said he would cooperate with the prosecutors.