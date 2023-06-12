Scandal-plagued Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

MILAN – Mr Silvio Berlusconi, the flamboyant media mogul whose reign as Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister was plagued by sex scandals and allegations of corruption, has died, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera. He was 86.

Mr Berlusconi was hospitalised in Milan on Friday just three weeks after being released from a previous treatment.

He had a history of heart ailments, including a malfunctioning valve that surgeons replaced in 2016, and was hospitalised for a lung infection in 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Berlusconi was one of the most influential figures in Italian politics of the last three decades. He built a television empire in the 1980s before deploying his showmanship and talent for catchy sound bites to win three national elections.

He served more than nine years as prime minister, leading four different Cabinets, an unprecedented tenure in a country plagued by revolving-door governments.

He also played kingmaker in bringing centre-right coalitions to power, even when his party was no longer the dominant force.

Mr Berlusconi faced a string of judicial proceedings, yet faced only one conviction, in a tax fraud case that saw him lose his parliamentary seat, though only temporarily.

Despite his wealth – his fortune was estimated at US$7.4 billion (S$9.9 billion) as at April, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – Mr Berlusconi cast himself as a man of the people, an outsider challenging a discredited ruling class with a promise of national renewal.

His style and rhetoric were similar to “the rallies of a military leader, a politician, an athletic coach, but most of all they resembled talks of an American self-help guru”, Mr Alexander Stille wrote in his 2006 biography of Mr Berlusconi, The Sack Of Rome.

Many voters identified with Mr Berlusconi, convinced that his success story would rub off on them. Opponents saw him as simply exploiting his political power to further his corporate interests.

Written off repeatedly by commentators and political rivals following bruising electoral defeats and scandals in his business and private life, Mr Berlusconi found ways to bounce back again and again.

Those who dismissed him as a buffoon because of his countless faux pas – such as referring to United States President Barack Obama’s “tan” and comparing himself to Jesus Christ – underestimated his appeal with voters.

Il Cavaliere (The Knight), as he was widely known, promised “an Italian miracle”.

Instead, he oversaw repeated bouts of recession in one of the weakest eurozone economies. In his last years in power, he struggled to overcome a scandal over alleged “bunga bunga” sex parties that he described as “elegant dinners”.