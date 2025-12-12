Former Iraq president named UN refugee chief, document shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks to members of the media as he casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad, as Iraqis go to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election, in Iraq, October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/ File Photo

GENEVA, Dec 12 - Iraq's former president Barham Salih has been chosen as the next High Commissioner for Refugees for the United ‍Nations, ​a letter showed on Friday, breaking ‍with a tradition of appointing leaders from major donor countries.

The letter, signed ​by ​U.N. Chief Antonio Guterres and dated December 11, says Salih has been appointed for a five-year term beginning January 1.

He ‍replaces Italy's Filippo Grandi, a veteran U.N. official, who has ​held the position since 2016. ⁠The appointment is provisional and needs to be approved by UNHCR's Executive Committee, the document showed.

Salih, a British-educated engineer from Iraq's Kurdish region, faces ​major challenges with global displacement at record highs and about double the ‌levels it was when Grandi ​first began.

In parallel, funding has fallen this year as key donors like the United States have cut back and other Western donors have shifted funds to defence.

About a dozen candidates were competing for the role, including several politicians as well as an ‍IKEA executive, an ER doctor and a TV personality. ​More than half of them were from Europe, in keeping with a ​tradition of the Geneva-based agency's chief coming ‌from top donor states. REUTERS