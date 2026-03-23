Straitstimes.com header logo

Former Google executive Matt Brittin named new BBC director-general, The Times reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In January, BBC said director-general Tim Davie would step down on April 2.

In January, BBC said director-general Tim Davie would step down on April 2.

PHOOT: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been confirmed as the BBC’s new director-general, The Times reported on March 22, citing sources.

Mr Brittin’s appointment was approved by the BBC board at a meeting on March 19, with an official announcement expected this week, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BBC did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In January, BBC said director-general Tim Davie would step down on April 2 and be temporarily succeeded by Mr Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster’s director of nations, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Mr Davie announced his resignation in November following criticism of the British corporation’s news service over the misleading editing of a video clip of US President Donald Trump. REUTERS

More on this topic
BBC to cut costs by 10% as ‘financial pressures’ bite
BBC announces landmark ‘strategic partnership’ with YouTube
See more on

Britain

Media

Google

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.