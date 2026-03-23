Former Google executive Matt Brittin named new BBC director-general, The Times reports

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In January, BBC said director-general Tim Davie would step down on April 2.

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been confirmed as the BBC’s new director-general, The Times reported on March 22 , citing sources.

Mr Brittin’s appointment was approved by the BBC board at a meeting on March 19 , with an official announcement expected this week, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BBC did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In January, BBC said director-general Tim Davie would step down on April 2 and be temporarily succeeded by Mr Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster’s director of nations, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Mr Davie announced his resignation in November following criticism of the British corporation’s news service over the misleading editing of a video clip of US President Donald Trump. REUTERS