Former French president Sarkozy says he’s ‘innocent’ at trial over Libya funding

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy served 20 days in jail before being released pending an appeal.

– France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy, at an appeals trial on April 7, said he was “innocent”, rejecting charges that he had sought Libyan financing for his 2007 election in exchange for helping improve Tripoli’s image after deadly bombings.

A lower court in September found the right-wing politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, guilty of seeking to acquire funding from Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi for the campaign that saw him elected. He was sentenced to five years behind bars.

The case saw Sarkozy become modern France’s first president to have gone to jail. He served 20 days before he was released pending the appeal. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

In the initial trial, prosecutors had argued that Sarkozy’s aides, acting in his name, struck a deal with Gaddafi, promising in return to help restore the Libyan leader’s international image after Tripoli was blamed for two airplane bombings.

The West laid the blame on Libya for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988 over Lockerbie in Scotland – which killed 259 people – and of UTA Flight 772 over Niger the following year, which took the lives of 170 people.

Relatives of those killed in the 1989 incident spoke of their ordeal at the appeal trial last week.

“You can only respond to such indescribable suffering with truth,” Sarkozy said on the first of several days of taking the stand, with his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni, in the courtroom.

“But you cannot repair suffering with an injustice: I am innocent,” he said.

The lower court found Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy over what it said was a scheme to acquire Libyan funding, but not of receiving or using the funds for the campaign.

The appeal trial is set to run until June 3, with a verdict expected in autumn. If convicted, Sarkozy faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sarkozy has faced a series of legal issues since leaving office and has already received two definitive convictions in other cases. AFP