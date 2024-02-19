Former EU border agency chief joins French far-right RN party

PARIS - The former director of the European Union's border agency Frontext said he will run in the June European elections on the list of French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN).

Fabrice Leggeri, who quit Frontext in 2022 after accusations that the body mistreated migrants on external EU frontiers, told French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche he would join RN leader Jordan Bardella on the party list in June.

Leggeri said the RN's objective is to regain control of French and EU borders.

"We are determined to combat migratory submersion, which the European Commission and eurocrats do not consider as a problem but rather as a project: I can testify to that," he said.

A former top French civil servant who went to the same elite ENA school attended by President Emmanuel Macron and many other top French policymakers, Leggeri was put in charge of Frontex in 2015, when EU countries gave the agency additional money and powers after more than a million Syrian refugees reached Europe. REUTERS

