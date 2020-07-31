Former British lawmaker Charlie Elphicke convicted of sexual assault

LONDON (AFP) - A former British lawmaker was convicted of sexual assault on Thursday (July 30), leading his wife and successor in parliament to break up with him over Twitter.

Charlie Elphicke of the ruling Conservative party had been charged in July 2019 with sexually assaulting two women.

His wife Natalie won his seat when he decided not to contest a December election that handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson a big majority in parliament.

British media reports said the couple had appeared hand-in-hand for every day of Charlie Elphicke's court hearing in London.

But Natalie Elphicke was seen walking out of court alone after her husband was found guilty of committing the two crimes in 2007 and 2016.

Charlie Elphicke had told the court he also had an affair between 2015 and 2017.

"Today's verdict is one that brings profound sorrow," Natalie Elphicke tweeted. "It ends my 25-year marriage to the only man I have ever loved."

One of the women testifying against Charlie Elphicke said he had told her he was "a naughty Tory" who liked bondage.

He was initially suspended from the Conservatives in November 2017 after allegations against him were referred to police.

I would ask for some personal space and time to come to terms with the shocking events of the last 3 years.



I will not be commenting further. — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) July 30, 2020

But former premier Theresa May controversially restored him to Conservative ranks when she was facing the threat of a no-confidence vote in parliament over Brexit in December 2018.

Her working majority at the time had narrowed to just a few votes.

May survived that standoff but quit a few months later.

Elphicke could potentially be jailed when he is sentenced in September.

"All (sentencing) options remain open," judge Philippa Whipple said.

"There is a very real possibility he faces immediate custody."