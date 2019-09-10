Former British diplomat targeted by Trump made a Lord

LONDON (AFP) - Kim Darroch, who quit as Britain's ambassador to Washington after his leaked diplomatic cables sparked the ire of US President Donald Trump, was on Tuesday (Sept 10) made a member of the House of Lords.

The career diplomat, described by Mr Trump as a "very stupid guy", was appointed to the unelected parliamentary chamber as part of a resignation honours list compiled by former prime minister Theresa May.

Her chief EU negotiator, Olly Robbins, receives a knighthood, as does English cricketing hero Geoffrey Boycott.

Mr Darroch found himself at the centre of a rare diplomatic row between Britain and the United States in July, after a British newspaper published leaked comments he had made about the Trump White House.

In his confidential reports, he described the US administration as "uniquely dysfunctional" and said the president was "radiating insecurity".

Mr Trump hit back with a torrent of angry tweets, which also criticised May's "foolish" Brexit policies, and Mr Darroch resigned.

Mrs May stepped down a couple of weeks later after failing to get her plan for leaving the EU through parliament, with Boris Johnson becoming prime minister.

Mr Darroch has been named a cross-party lord for life, with the right to speak and vote in the House of Lords.