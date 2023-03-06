'Forget the war': Ukraine ski slope offers respite from conflict

BUKOVEL, Ukraine - Far from the Ukraine war’s frontlines, only the whirring of generator-powered ski lifts disturbs the calm at Bukovel in the country’s west, a winter resort nestled in the pine-forested Carpathian Mountains.

For Ms Liliya, an English interpreter from Ukraine’s Sumy region just 20km from the Russian border, who declined to give her surname for safety reasons, a first-time skiing holiday offered a welcome if only brief respite.

“Here we try to forget about the war,” she told AFP while adjusting her eight-year-old daughter’s ski goggles.

“Although my mobile phone alerts me three or four times a day about sirens back home,” she said wearily.

Sprawling above the village of Polyanytsya, Bukovel boasts 75km of pistes and 17 lifts.

Now late in the season, the melting slopes are topped up daily by snow cannons run on generators.

After Russia invaded, Ms Liliya fled to Germany, but returned three months later to be near her soldier husband.

“We came here in late winter, because he could only get time off now,” as she pointed nervously toward her husband slaloming down a slope.

Ms Svetlana Kocievska, another newcomer to skiing, watched her two children frolic beside the beginners’ slope, waiting for an instructor to arrive.

“For children the war is psychologically difficult. Studying online at home and not meeting other kids is bad for their eyes and their minds,” said the 33-year-old, a dentist from the central region of Vinnytsia.

“Kids love snowballs, and we have no snow in our town,” she said, adding that the trip was a gift from her children’s grandparents.

‘Very different vibe’

This year “the vibe is very different,” said ski instructor Bogdan Nakonechniy, a tall 26-year-old who has worked at Bukovel for three seasons.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion, most skiers are women and children – or men not of military age.

Many of the hotel developments dotted all over the hills lie unfinished. Only one in every four or five of the lifts heading upwards carried skiers.

“Less people have come this year but those that do are more emotional due to the war, they seem to appreciate it more,” Mr Nakonechniy said after finishing the last of his four daily lessons.