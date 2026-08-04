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Forest fire spreads in Netherlands nature reserve for a second day

Day-trippers watch as a water bucket suspended beneath a Chinook helicopter is filled from the Meuse River in the Netherlands, on Aug 4, during operations to combat a wildfire in the Boschhuizerbergen nature reserve.

THE HAGUE - Hundreds of Dutch firefighters were fighting on the afternoon of Aug 4 to contain a forest blaze in the south-east of the Netherlands that spread overnight to engulf 100 hectares, authorities said.

The fire started around noon on Aug 3 in a nature reserve near the village of Oostrum, in Limburg province, near the German border.

By midday on Aug 4, it was still not under control, provincial authorities said on their website.

AFP journalists on the scene could see immense clouds of smoke pouring from the forest, with at least two firefighting helicopters making round-trip journeys to pick up water and dump it on the flames.

Dozens of firetrucks and first aid workers were congregated at a hotel in the neighbouring town of Venray.

Numerous local roads were blocked, and a nearby campsite was evacuated.

The next few hours will be particularly tense, with firefighters forced to constantly adapt to the gusting winds, a regional safety spokesperson told the ANP news agency.

Gusty winds are creating problems for firefighters tackling a blaze in the Boschhuizerbergen nature reserve near the village of Oostrum, the Netherlands. The fire spread overnight to engulf 100 hectares of territory. PHOTO: AFP

European countries – which endured an unprecedented heat wave in June – are facing a major drought, which has dried up rivers, and led to water restrictions and devastating forest fires.

Human-fuelled climate change has accelerated moisture loss from soil, lakes and rivers, heightening the risk of extreme droughts, scientists from World Weather Attribution warned in July. AFP